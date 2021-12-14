DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits Market Cap of $19.58 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $19.58 million and $1.03 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $18.86 or 0.00040067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.13 or 0.07964926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.20 or 1.00314688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

