Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 2.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $480.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.35 and its 200 day moving average is $462.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

