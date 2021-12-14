Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $502.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

