Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 140.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.