Dearborn Partners LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

