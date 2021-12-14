Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Ebix accounts for 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 72,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ebix by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

