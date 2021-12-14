Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

