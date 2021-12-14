DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.16 None Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years.

Shares of DBL opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

