Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Casey’s General Stores worth $31,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.45.

CASY stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

