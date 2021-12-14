RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RPM has been benefiting from strategically balanced business model, incremental MAP to Growth savings and improved pricing. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company expects sales to increase in mid-single digits from second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, acquisitions have been an important part of RPM’s growth strategy. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, RPM's earnings outpaced sales and were boosted by improved pricing, incremental savings from operating improvement initiatives and two acquisitions. It remains focused on prudent strategic growth investments in fiscal 2022, which is expected to improve resiliency, capacity and efficiency. However, consistent input cost inflation and inconsistency in weather conditions are concerns. RPM's shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

NYSE:RPM opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,083,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,178,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,604,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.