Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to “Buy”

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Shares of USWS opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth $1,661,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 144,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the third quarter worth $88,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.