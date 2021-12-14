Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

