Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 182,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

