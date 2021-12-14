Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Watsco worth $45,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.65 and a twelve month high of $317.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.