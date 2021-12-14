The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Home Depot by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $405.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $423.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

