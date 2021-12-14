Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 47.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 45,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 31,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $351.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $252.51 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

