Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

