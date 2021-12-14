Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.44. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

