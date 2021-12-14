Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,881,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.