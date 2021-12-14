Telemus Capital LLC Sells 23,119 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 72.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.