Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Financial Comparison

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Vicarious Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 3.73 -$138.90 million $3.89 32.25 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zimmer Biomet.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 10.39% 12.67% 6.54% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zimmer Biomet and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 0 4 17 1 2.86 Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus price target of $177.13, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Vicarious Surgical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

