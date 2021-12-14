Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,174.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $102.91 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

