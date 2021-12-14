Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

IWM stock opened at $216.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $189.88 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

