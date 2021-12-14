LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

