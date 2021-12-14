Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

