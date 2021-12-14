Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 329.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 22.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.