Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 17,803 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,803 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Joint worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

JYNT stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $970.14 million, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.23. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.