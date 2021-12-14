Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 790 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 3.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

