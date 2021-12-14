Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.25 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

