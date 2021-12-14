2,685 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

Shares of PSA opened at $355.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $357.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

