Hexavest Inc. Purchases 6,082 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1,670.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $344.53 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $240.59 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

