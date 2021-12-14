Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after buying an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of PH opened at $314.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

