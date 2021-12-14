Washington Trust Bank Invests $255,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.19. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

