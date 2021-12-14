Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

