Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.