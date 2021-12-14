Klever Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Klever has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $101.98 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.13 or 0.07964926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.20 or 1.00314688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

