Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

12/14/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

12/10/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/23/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $151.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.83. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 89.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

