Stealth Hits Market Cap of $2.85 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $4,852.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011460 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.