Centene (CNC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/14/2021 – Centene is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $82.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/1/2021 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $79.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

