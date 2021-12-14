Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AJ Bell (AJB)

AJ Bell (LON: AJB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2021 – AJ Bell had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2021 – AJ Bell had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.29) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – AJ Bell had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – AJ Bell had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – AJ Bell had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 445 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.75). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – AJ Bell had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – AJ Bell had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.29) price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – AJ Bell had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – AJ Bell had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

AJB opened at GBX 372.40 ($4.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.98. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 487 ($6.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.02), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($52,322.19). Also, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,314,038.30).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

