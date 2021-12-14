Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $552,410.58 and $101,916.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,083.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.42 or 0.08033508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00314815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00917234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00074559 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00391993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00267463 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

