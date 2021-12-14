U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.