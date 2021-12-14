Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.65

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VTU opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 28.28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.80 ($0.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £12,330.80 ($16,295.49). Also, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($230,987.08).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

