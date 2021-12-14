Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00362.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,490 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

