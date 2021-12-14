Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.