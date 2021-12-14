Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
