Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Announces GBX 3.85 Dividend

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CHRT stock opened at GBX 530 ($7.00) on Tuesday. Cohort has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 682 ($9.01). The company has a market cap of £218.10 million and a PE ratio of 45.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 581.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

