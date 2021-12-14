Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Announces GBX 3.85 Dividend

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CHRT stock opened at GBX 530 ($7.00) on Tuesday. Cohort has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 682 ($9.01). The company has a market cap of £218.10 million and a PE ratio of 45.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 581.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.
Cohort Company Profile
