WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 1.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

