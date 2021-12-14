NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 75,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.63. The company has a market cap of $704.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

