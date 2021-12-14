Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

