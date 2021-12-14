DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.